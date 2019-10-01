New suspect photos: Worker stabbed in back during pharmacy robbery in Brooklyn, police say

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — The NYPD has released new surveillance images of a man wanted for a violent robbery of a Brooklyn pharmacy in August.

The knife-wielding robber demanded cash and prescription drugs before stabbing a 46-year-old man working at the pharmacy in the back several times and slashed his arm, police said.

The attack and robbery happened at Canarsie Plaza Pharmacy on Flatlands Avenue around 12:40 p.m. on Monday, August, 12, officials said.

The employee was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, according to authorities.

The suspect fled the scene toward East 88th Street, police said.

Police originally described the attacker as a man in his 30s., standing about 5 feet, 9 inches tall. The man was last seen wearing dark blue denim shorts and a “Black Iron” T-shirt, officials said in August.

The NYPD released the below surveillance images of the man they’re looking for on Monday.

