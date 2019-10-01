New Jersey announces first vaping-related death in the state: officials

TRENTON, N.J. — The New Jersey Department of Health announced the state’s first vaping-related death Tuesday.

Officials said the victim is an adult woman from northern New Jersey.

Her death was reported to the department in August and was considered under investigation when Governor Phil Murphy created an Electronic Smoking Device Task Force.

“The New Jersey Department of Health is saddened to announce a death associated with this outbreak. This death underscores the potential dangers associated with vaping,” said Persichilli, who chairs the task force.

There are 14 confirmed and probable cases of serious lung disease in the state, according to the department. They also confirmed there are 32 reports of severe lung illnesses under investigation, with ages of those being investigated ranging from 15 to 51 years old.

There have been over a dozen vaping-related deaths nationwide. Health officials are urging people to stop vaping as the department of health and the CDC work to investigate the link to severe lung illnesses.