Midday with Muller: Grandmother sucker punched, Newark water funding

Posted 1:30 PM, October 1, 2019, by

A 71-year-old Brooklyn grandmother was sucker punched in the face, breaking her jaw. She shared her shocking story with PIX11. Plus, the breaking news out of a Dallas courtroom in the murder trial of an ex-cop, and new steps forward in the Newark water crisis.

