Man sought for holding box cutter on C train: police

Posted 11:31 PM, October 1, 2019

BED-STUY, Brooklyn — The search is on for a man wanted in connection with a menacing incident on the C train, police said.

The report came in on Saturday, Sept. 28 at around Noon that a man was brandishing a box cutter, yelling out racial slurs and threatening to cut passengers in the train car. He eventually walked off the train at Kingston-Throop Avenues station.

No injuries were reported.

The individual is described as approximately 40 years old and 5-feet-9-inches. He was last seen in a blue t-shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

