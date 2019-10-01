Man holds 15-year-old boy captive as sex slave in Bronx apartment: law enforcement sources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — A Bronx man was arrested after he allegedly held a 15-year-old boy in his apartment to perform sex acts, law enforcement sources told PIX11 Tuesday.

Michael Barreto, 31, was taken into custody after a federal warrant was executed Tuesday morning, according to two sources familiar with the case.

Police allegedly found the teen inside Barreto’s apartment. Explicit videos and pictures of the teen were also found on Barreto’s phone and computer, according to sources.

Neighbors told PIX11's Jay Dow they were in fear of Barreto. One neighbor said he showed her children "dirty stuff."

Police are looking for other potential victims, the sources said.