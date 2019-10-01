Lawmakers plan investigation in NJ Transit’s ‘failures’

TRENTON, N.J. — Lawmakers in New Jersey are launching an investigation into the state’s beleaguered transit system.

Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney said in a statement Tuesday he’s setting up a committee to probe the agency over “continued failures and to develop an action plan to turn around the embattled agency.”

NJ Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder said in an email the agency looks forward to working with the Legislature, and it shares “the common goal” of safe, reliable service.

Passengers endured frequent train cancellations dating back to last year, when the agency scrambled to meet a year-end deadline for installing a federally mandated emergency braking system.

Cancellations have continued this year.

Much of the blame lies in an engineer shortage, which officials blame on years of under-investment by former Republican Gov. Chris Christie.