70-year-old man attacked with milk crate in East Harlem: police

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A 70-year-old man was struck with a milk crate in East Harlem late August, police said.

The man was in front of his residence in the vicinity of 116th Street and First Avenue on Aug. 28 when a woman struck him in the back of the head with a milk crate, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Police released surveillance video of the woman being sought in connection to the incident.

