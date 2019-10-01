65-year-old man fatally struck in apparent hit-and-run in Queens: police

MEADOWMERE, Queens — A man was found dead in a Queens intersection after apparently being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene early Tuesday, police said.

According to authorities, around 3:40 a.m. the 65-year-old man was found unconscious and unresponsive in the road at the intersection of Rockaway Blvd. and Brookville Blvd. in the Meadowmere area of Queens.

Police said the man appears to have been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, the NYPD said.

AIR 11 was over the scene Tuesday morning where the the police investigation was causing noticeable delays and backups in the area just behind Kennedy Airport.