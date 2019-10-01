30-foot humpback whale carcass washes ashore on Lido Beach

LIDO BEACH — A 30-foot-long humpback whale beached on Lido Beach West Monday, according to a statement from Rachel Bosworth on behalf of the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society.

The whale was spotted floating offshore near Jones Beach on Monday morning. By the afternoon, it had washed ashore on Lido Beach, according to the release.

Beginning Tuesday, a crew is expected to begin moving the whale carcass.

Though the whale is deceased, the AMCS said it’s still extremely dangerous. Members of the public should stay 150 feet away from the whale at all times.

If a sick, injured or deceased marine mammal or sea turtle is discovered, call the NYS Stranding Hotline at 631.369.9829.