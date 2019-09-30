Woman sexually assaulted in Upper West Side subway station: police

Posted 5:25 AM, September 30, 2019, by

86th Street subway station on the Upper West Side in Manhattan (Google Maps)

UPPER WEST SIDE — A man is on the run after sexually assaulting a woman in an Upper West Side subway station early Saturday, according to police.

Authorities said the woman was walking down the stairs into the West 86th Street and Broadway subway station, along the No. 1 train line, around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when the unidentified man attacked and sexually assaulted her.

The woman called police but the man fled before officers arrived, officials said.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment after the incident, according to police.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.