Queens man stabbed to death by roommate after dispute: police

Posted 5:09 AM, September 30, 2019, by

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens — Police are looking for a Queens man’s roommate after he was fatally stabbed when a dispute between the two escalated Sunday, authorities said.

Police responded to a 911 call around 5 p.m. for an assault at a house on 220th Street and 103rd Avenue in Queens Village, according to officials.

Responding officers discovered the 23-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with multiple stab wounds, police said.

EMS responded and took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

According to police, the man was stabbed by his roommate after a dispute. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing as police search for the victim’s roommate.

The victim’s identity has not been released by authorities.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.