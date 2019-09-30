Queens man stabbed to death by roommate after dispute: police

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens — Police are looking for a Queens man’s roommate after he was fatally stabbed when a dispute between the two escalated Sunday, authorities said.

Police responded to a 911 call around 5 p.m. for an assault at a house on 220th Street and 103rd Avenue in Queens Village, according to officials.

Responding officers discovered the 23-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with multiple stab wounds, police said.

EMS responded and took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

According to police, the man was stabbed by his roommate after a dispute. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing as police search for the victim’s roommate.

The victim’s identity has not been released by authorities.