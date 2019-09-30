NJ man arrested for sex assault of teen after luring her at church festival: prosecutor

UNION CITY, N.J. — A 48-year-old man is under arrest in connection with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl that he met at a church festival in Union City.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office claims that Wilfredo Hernandez of Ridgefield Park exchanged numbers with the girl at the festival and enticed her to meet him again. After meeting, they entered a building on 14th Street, where the alleged assault happened.

Union City police say they were contacted by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office SVU at 8 p.m. on Sunday. Hernandez was arrested by the SVU at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning.

Hernandez has been charged with sexual assault; luring and enticing a child; criminal sexual contact; and endangering the welfare of a child.