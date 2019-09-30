New Yorkers honor fallen officer as his body is transported in NYPD motorcade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Fellow officers, first responders and others paid respects to NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen, 33, who was shot and killed early Sunday in the Bronx.

Mulkeen's body was transported from the city medical examiner's office to a funeral home in Monroe; colleagues lined the streets to salute their fallen comrade.

AIR11 followed the vehicle on the trek that lasted about an hour and a half, where those wishing to pay their respects saluted on the sides of streets and atop bridges along the route.

Mulkeen and his partner were patrolling the streets around the Edenwald Houses around 12:30 a.m., investigating gang activity, which included recent shootings in the area.

Three other officers got out of their vehicle to question a man, who then fled. Mulkeen and his partner chased and caught up with the man.

