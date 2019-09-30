Changemakers: Mom creates eyewear company that revolutionizes the way you order glasses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heidi Hertel’s two toddlers both needed glasses.

“We just found over and over it was really disappointing experience where we were compromising on either color, style or price,” she said.

That’s when she decided to take matters into her own hands and created Fitz Frames.

When you find out your child needs glasses, it can be challenging trying to find the right pair and getting them to actually wear them.

Dr. Erika Oltra, a Manhattan ophthalmologist, says it's important to have children's eyes checked by the time they are 3 or 4 years old to make sure there are no problems.

“If that problem is identified too late such as needing glasses or an eye crossing problem sometimes that can lead to permanent loss of vision that can't be fixed later.”

Fitz Frames is different because it customizes glasses to your face. You download the app, which takes thousands of measurements of your face.

It's so easy your child can do it on their own. You then virtually try on glasses and enter your prescription. Your glasses are then 3d printed and sent to your house.

One mom, Andrea Saper, whose 7-year-old wears Fitz Frames loves that her daughter has a big part in picking and customizing her glasses.

"It allows for independence, which means it’s not a bother for me to get her to wear her glasses, and she enjoys wearing them.”

Fitz Frames start at $95. They also have a subscription option where you get two sets of glasses and unlimited replacements for $185, not bad if you have kids who may misplace their glasses.