Members of the NYPD remember their fallen colleague who was shot and killed in the Bronx this weekend. Plus, President Trump wants to meet the whistleblower at the center of his impeachment inquiry. Watch Midday with Muller now.AlertMe
Midday with Muller: Community honors fallen officer, Trump wants to meet whistleblower
-
Midday with Muller: Bronx dad in court, Trump addresses UN
-
Midday with Muller: Trump fires Bolton, Abel Cedeno sentenced in classroom stabbing
-
Midday with Muller: Man found dead in carpet identified, remembering Eddie Money
-
Midday with Muller: White House memo released, subway heroes honored, end of Rockland measles outbreak
-
Midday with Muller: 5 killed in less than 24 hours in Brooklyn, Queens
-
-
Midday with Muller: cyclist killed in Sunset Park, Trump tweets stoke new controversy
-
Midday with Muller: President Trump condemns mass shootings, but offers few details on where nation goes from here
-
Midday with Muller: Trump admin’s green card rules, lead in Newark drinking water, Epstein latest
-
Midday with Muller: Panic in Times Square, Trump visits El Paso
-
Trump says he wants to meet whistleblower: ‘I deserve to meet my accuser’
-
-
Midday with Mueller: Arrests in cop-drenching incidents, Robert Mueller testifies about Trump, Russia probe
-
Midday with Muller: Chemical spill at Manhattan medical school, officer shot in Staten Island to be released
-
Midday with Muller: DNI testifies, Port Authority fare hikes