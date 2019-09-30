Mets fan suing team over t-shirt cannon injury

For one Mets fan, a recent visit to the ballpark turned unfortunate and he’s holding the Amazins responsible.

Swanson, through his attorney, says he was injured by the team’s t-shirt cannon. The device shoots out t-shirts into various sections with great speed and force.

“This is a very unfortunate situation that could’ve and should’ve been avoided if the Mets took the appropriate measures,” said Swanson’s attorney, Dustin A. Levine.

“The cannon is meant to be shoot t-shirts into the upper decks of the stadium. My client was standing in the front row at point blank range. The cannon was operated and maintained in a grossly negligent fashion and caused Mr. Swanson to be hit by a projectile that is estimated to be traveling at half the speed of a bullet fired from a 9mm pistol.”

Levine claims that the injury Swanson suffered will “likely affect the rest of his life” and was told by his opthamologist that his retina was detached and “hanging by a thread.”

They hope the Mets will “be held accountable” and compensate him for his pain and suffering.