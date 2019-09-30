Men wanted in pattern of Brooklyn robberies: police

BROOKLYN — Two men are wanted for a pattern of robberies in which they lure their victims in by promising to buy their used cell phones before robbing them, police said.

The first of five incidents took place on August 16 at 10:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Prospect Place and Rochester Avenue. An 18-year-old man made arrangements via social media to sell a phone to an unidentified man. When the victim arrived at the location, he was met by three men, one of who displaying a firearm and demanding his property.

The men removed the victim’s cell phone and cash before fleeing into a building on Rochester Avenue. No injuries were reported.

The second incident took place on September 15 around 1 p.m. on park Place. A 35-year-old man similarly made arrangements to sell a phone, only to arrive at a location and be met by a man with a firearm who demanded property.

Similar incidents occurred on September 19, September 23 and September 26. One incident saw the suspects steal electronics and cash, while another involved the theft of $1,000.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.