Man sought for punching 71-year-old woman: police

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDEN, Brooklyn — A man is wanted for punching a 71-year-old woman in Brooklyn, police said.

The report came into authorities at 5:25 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19. The victim was walking on New York Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Garden when an unidentified man approached her and punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground. The man fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County in serious but stable condition, where she was treated for a broken jaw and lacerations to the mouth, requiring stitches.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.