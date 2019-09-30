‘Godfather of Gospel’ Rev. Timothy Wright honored with street renaming in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Legendary gospel singer Reverend Timothy wright was honored today with his own street renaming in his home borough of Brooklyn.

Reverend Timothy Wright Way now lies along Pacific Street and Utica Avenue in Crown Heights, just feet from the Grace Tabernacle Christian Center, where he served as pastor.

The street renaming, which took years to make happen, was championed by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and city councilman Robert Cornegy.

Their hope is that the street sign sparks a newfound interest in a man that left his mark on this community and beyond.