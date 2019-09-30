Gas leak causes explosion and fire in Brooklyn basement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn — Three people were injured after a gas leak caused an explosion and a fire in a Brooklyn basement Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. Monday. Fire and ConEdison crews are on the scene.

The cause of the leak is unknown, though construction workers and others were in the home at the time. NYPD determined this to not be due to criminal activity.

"A woman was in the kitchen, she walked out the backyard screaming," said John Duffy, a neighbor and eyewitness.

"There were workers in the basement painting where the fire did occur."

One worker and two others were moved to area hospitals with injuries, none of which are life-threatening.