Funeral services for slain NYPD officer to be held Friday

Posted 5:20 PM, September 30, 2019, by

Funeral services for NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen, killed by "friendly fire" while in a struggle with a suspect in the early hours Sunday morning, will be held on Friday.

The wake for the 33-year-old officer will be held Thursday at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home in Monroe.

The funeral will be at Church of the Sacred Heart, also in Monroe, on Friday morning.

Officials from around the city have referred to Mulkeen as a hero for actions.

"Make no mistake, we lost a life of a courageous public servant solely due to a violent criminal who put the lives of the police and all the people we serve in jeopardy," NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said Monday.

