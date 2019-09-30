Free classes teaching tenants their rights

Posted 6:12 PM, September 30, 2019, by

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS — There’s an affordable housing crisis in New York and it hits immigrants especially hard.

PIX11 was invited to a special class that’s empowering families in Washington Heights inside the northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation headquarters. Monday, students were learning English.

Executive Director Maria Lizardo says it’s part of a series of free classes for New Yorkers. The hottest new class is a tenant rights workshop, according to Lizardo. Hundreds of New Yorkers have already signed up.

These tenant rights workshops are free and once a month, usually the first Wednesday of every month. You can find out about it here.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.