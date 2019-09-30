Free classes teaching tenants their rights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS — There’s an affordable housing crisis in New York and it hits immigrants especially hard.

PIX11 was invited to a special class that’s empowering families in Washington Heights inside the northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation headquarters. Monday, students were learning English.

Executive Director Maria Lizardo says it’s part of a series of free classes for New Yorkers. The hottest new class is a tenant rights workshop, according to Lizardo. Hundreds of New Yorkers have already signed up.

These tenant rights workshops are free and once a month, usually the first Wednesday of every month. You can find out about it here.