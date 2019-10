Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A fire tore through an apartment building just blocks away from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Fire officials say the blaze began at 2 a.m. They believe it began in the attic and quickly became a three-alarm fire.

Two young women, Toni Fennell and Lauren Rogers, ran into the burning building to try and get everyone out.

Only one firefighter was hurt and went to hospital with what was termed minor injuries.