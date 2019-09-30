Fees going up for Jersey City food truck owners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY — The price to do business for food trucks in Jersey City is going up from $40 to $200 per day.

Truck owners will also need to heed new locations where they can park.

Some food truck owners are not happy, but the city says this is fair to the brick-and-mortar businesses.

"It's gonna affect my job," said Dwayne Williams, a food truck employee. He was serving Jamaican jerk chicken from Tropical Rhythms food truck outside the Journal Square PATH station on Monday afternoon. With sandwiches from this truck priced at about $12 each, a $200 daily fee could have an impact.

"I do worry," he said. "The boss is gonna start laying off."

Trucks can no longer park on Grand and York Streets. Or the north side of Sussex Street. New designated zones will allow parking on Montgomery between Greene and Hudson. And on Bergen Avenue between Sip and Kennedy Boulevard.

"We have been supportive of small businesses throughout Jersey City and this is the same," the city said in a statement.

"Why should a business on Newark Avenue or Martin Luther King Drive have to pay property taxes, Health Department fees, and other operating fees while food trucks are required to pay nothing despite being able to park right next to a store and destroy that store’s business?"