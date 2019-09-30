Driver injures cop’s arm, drives over his foot while fleeing traffic stop on Staten Island: police

ELM PARK, S.I. — An NYPD officer’s arm was injured and foot was run over Sunday night when a driver sped off after being pulled over for their tinted windows on Staten Island, police said.

The police officer initially pulled the motorist over around 10 p.m. for excessively tinted windows, near the intersection of John Street and Innis Street in Elm Park, according to authorities.

During the traffic stop the cop smelled weed coming from the car and tried to question the driver, who then became irate and closed the car window on the officer’s arm, police said.

After the officer broke the glass window to free his arm, causing minor lacerations to his arm and hand, the driver stepped on the gas and drover over the cop’s foot while fleeing the scene, according to officials.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with minor cuts to his arm and swelling to his foot, police said.

No word on if the drive has been located or apprehended.