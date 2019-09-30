Construction projects create new options for access at Grand Central terminal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — At Grand Central, you can find most of the sights and sounds of the city.

It's the second busiest station in the system and it's filled with commuters and construction.

New areas of the mezzanine are opening up as access projects continue at the facility. There have been new staircases added and elevators.

Beginning September 30 and scheduled through mid 2020, the main escalators to the street will be out of service. They're being replaced as part of the capital plan for improvements.

A brand new elevator is working now which means there is accessibility from the platform to the street level. Nearby real estate developers are paying for a lot of the transit improvements as part of the midtown rezoning

East Side access will also be bringing the Long Island Rail Road into Grand Central in 2022.