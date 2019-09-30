City claims poverty rate at historic low

NEW YORK — The federal poverty rate in New York City is at an historic low, according to a survey.

The 2018 American Community Survey claims that New York City’s poverty rate dropped to 17.3 percent in 2018, the lowest rate since the survey began in 2006 and the lowest since at least the 1970s, based on estimates from census data.

Between 2013 and 2018, poverty rates have dropped 3.6 percent and according to the city, New York has experienced a 13 percent growth in median household income, an 8 percent increase in median earnings and an increase of 500,000 jobs.

“I was elected on a promise to end the Tale of Two Cities and that’s exactly what we’ve spent every day of the last five years working to do,” said Mayor de Blasio. “Poverty in New York City is at historic lows. From fighting for a $15 minimum wage to guaranteeing pre-K for every child to paid safe and sick leave, we are putting more money in the hands of working families and creating a fairer city for all.”

“The bold actions that New York City is taking—on housing, wages, early childhood, health care, and more—are producing meaningful and important progress in reducing poverty,” said Matthew Klein, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office for Economic Opportunity. “The positive trends reflected in this most recent federal Official Poverty rate for New York City are consistent with the findings of our office’s own more precise poverty measure released each spring. We are clearly moving in the right direction, and committed to pushing hard for even more.”

The survey’s methodology is using a representative sample of the city’s population.