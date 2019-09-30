Brooklyn dad charged in death of 2-month-old son: police

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A young father has been arrested in the death of his infant son after the baby boy was found dead in the family’s Brooklyn home Friday night, according to authorities.

Around 6:40 p.m. police responding to a 911 call found the 2-month-old boy unconscious and unresponsive in his Cornelia Street home in the Bushwick neighborhood, the NYPD said.

EMS transported the infant to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Officials said Monday that 19-year-old Quincy Pierre had been arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter in connection to his infant son’s death.

The investigation remains ongoing and the medical examiner will make the final determination of the cause of death, police said.