22-year-old man found fatally stabbed on Queens street: police

CORONA, Queens — Police are investigating after a man died Sunday morning after he was found stabbed multiple times on a street in Queens, the NYPD said.

Police responded to a 911 call of a man stabbed just after 12:30 a.m. and found 22-year-old Roque Alvarez Montes unconscious and unresponsive near 37th Avenue and 97th Street in Corona, authorities said.

The man had stab wounds to the chin, the back and his left arm, according to police.

Officials said EMS also responded and took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the NYPD said the investigation is ongoing.