Woman found dead after Poughkeepsie man tells son he killed his mother: police

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY — Police have launched a search for a Poughkeepsie man who allegedly told his son that he’d killed his mother, officials said.

The son called the Poughkeepsie Police Department on Friday night and shared what his father — George Grogan — allegedly said about Audrey Grogan, police said.

Officers went to Grogan’s home and searched it, officials said. No one was inside.

Police launched an investigation to find both Grogans.

An employee of Bear Mountain State Park located a vehicle on Saturday night that investigators believe was operated by George Grogan, officials said. A woman’s body was inside. Police have not yet confirmed the identity of the woman.

Officers have not yet found George Grogan.

Police say there is no indication that there is any threat to the public.

If any person has any information on George Grogan’s whereabouts, please contact the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department at 845-485-3666.