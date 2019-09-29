Woman allegedly sexually abused 6-year-old girl, 12-year-old girl in Brooklyn: court docs

Posted 10:20 AM, September 29, 2019, by

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A woman arrested Friday allegedly sexually abused a 6-year-old girl in 2016 and a 12-year-old girl this September, court documents from her Saturday arraignment show.

Police arrested Carolyne Chiyonkoma on the charges of sexual abuse, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child for a Sept. 20 incident on Prospect Place. The alleged victim was a 12-year-old girl.

Chiyonkoma is also accused in a 2016 Flatbush case. She allegedly placed  the 6-year-old victim on her lap and sexually abused the girl.

Bail for Chiyonkoma was set at $35,000 bond during her arraignment. She’s scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 3.

