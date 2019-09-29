Winfrey shocks fundraisers with $1M donation for students

Posted 3:16 PM, September 29, 2019, by

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Oprah Winfrey shocked attendees at a North Carolina fundraiser by announcing a donation of more than $1 million toward the United Negro College Fund.

The Charlotte Observer reports that former talk-show host and OWN television network chief made the surprise announcement Saturday while speaking at Charlotte’s 17th annual Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon.

United Negro College Fund officials were hoping the luncheon would help raise $500,000 for deserving area students to attend historically black colleges.

At the time of Winfrey’s address, a running tally at the event showed that about $1.15 million had been raised. That’s when Winfrey said she was going to match the total, prompting a standing ovation from the stunned audience.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.