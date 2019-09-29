Police identify suspect in fatal Bronx police-involved shooting

EDENWALD, the Bronx — Police have identified the man who fled from police and fought with an officer before being fatally shot by police in the Sunday police-involved shooting in the Bronx.

He was identified as Antonio Lavance Williams, 27, officials said. He and Officer Brian Mulkeen, 33, were both killed.

Police described the suspect as a 27-year-old man who was on probation until 2022 for a narcotics-related arrest in 2018. He also had a burglary conviction in Rockland County.

Mulkeen and his partner, who were in the area investigating gang activity, tried to apprehend Williams after he fled other officers, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said at a press conference after the shooting.

Officer Mulkeen was shot three times as he struggled on the ground with the suspect.

Five officers fired at the 27-year-old suspect, Monahan said.

Police recovered a .32-caliber revolver at the scene. It was not fired, but Mulkeen’s gun had been fired five times.

Pat Lynch, the president of New York City’s Police Benevolent Association, described Williams as a “soulless individual.”

“This soulless individual decides they’re going to struggle with a police officer,” Lynch said at a press conference. “They’ve caused devastation to this city, devastation to this department, devastation to this family that will never go away.”