NYPD officer dies after being shot 3 times in the Bronx; suspect also killed

THE BRONX — An NYPD officer was fatally shot in the Bronx early Sunday, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said.

Officer Brian Mulkeen, 33, was shot three times, officials said. He’d been with the NYPD for more than six years.

“A brave NYPD police officer doing the job we asked him to do – the job that New Yorkers needed him to do – was shot and killed,” Chief Monahan said.

He and his partner were patrolling the streets around the Edenwald Houses around 12:30 a.m.

Three other officers got out of their vehicle to question a man, who then fled, police said. Officer Mulkeen and his partner chased and caught up with the man.

They fought on the ground.

“He’s reaching for it – he’s reaching for it,” Mulkeen can be heard saying on his body-worn camera video, according to Monahan.

Mulkeen was shot three times.

Five officers at the scene opened fire and struck the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police described the suspect as a 27-year-old man who was on probation until 2022 for a narcotics-related arrest in 2018. The man also had a burglary conviction in Rockland County.

Police recovered a .32-caliber revolver.

Officer Mulkee lived in Yorktown Heights with his girlfriend, who is also a cop in the Bronx.

“As cops we know how rewarding our profession can be. But I’ll tell you: There is absolutely no worse moment on our job than this,” Monahan said. “As we stand here this morning, a young man with a bright future who courageously patrolled some of New York City’s toughest streets has tragically lost his life.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.