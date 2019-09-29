Man wanted for two child luring attempts in Toms River, NJ

TOMS RIVER, NJ — A man tried to lure two children into his SUV in Toms River on Saturday afternoon in separate incidents, police said.

The children were able to get away and tell their parents what happened in both instances, officials said.

The first incident occurred at Chippewa Drive and Apache Drive and the second happened nearby at Shawnee Drive around 4:45 p.m., police said.

Officials described the man as being heavy set and bald with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a light gray or white top. The SUV is believed to be a late 1990s or early 2000s model. It’s light gray or silver/champagne.

Extra patrols were out in the area on Sunday.

If you have seen the pictured vehicle and/or a man fitting the above description please contact Officer Michael McDonald at the Toms River Police Department at 732-349-0150 x 1366 or mmacdonald@trpolice.org.