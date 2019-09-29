Dry weather prompts NJ fire officials to issue restrictions

TRENTON, N.J. — Recent dry weather that’s predicted to continue for the next several days is good news for campers but has prompted state fire officials to impose restrictions on outdoor fires.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has issued restrictions for Morris, Passaic, Hunterdon, Somerset, Sussex and Warren counties.

Fire danger is listed as high in those areas.

Fires on the ground are prohibited unless they’re enclosed in a ring of steel, stone, brick, or concrete with a gravel or masonry base.