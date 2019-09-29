Bodies found in Paterson appear to be husband and wife murder/suicide: prosecutor

PATERSON, N.J. — The bodies of two people found Sunday morning in Paterson have been revealed to be a husband and wife and their death is believed to be a murder/suicide, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police responded to the incident at around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers discovered 31-year-old Estafani Hernandez and her husband, 49-year-old Alejo Batista, both dead inside the home.

Authorities’ initial investigation has revealed that it appears Batista stabbed Hernandez to death before taking his own live.

The investigation remains active and ongoing and no other suspects have been sought.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.