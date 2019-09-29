25-year-old on motorcycle killed in Queens collision

OZONE PARK, Queens — A 25-year-old man driving a motorcycle was killed in a collision in Ozone Park early Sunday morning, police said.

The man, who police have not yet identified, was driving a 2007 Honda CBR 600 motorcycle on 31st Avenue “at a high rate of speed” around 4:30 a.m. when he collided with a Grand Jeep Grand Cherokee that was traveling northbound on 83rd Street, officials said.

Officers found the victim on the roadway with trauma about the head and body, police said. Emergency medical services pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The 52-year-old driver of the Jeep remained at the scene.

No arrests have been made.