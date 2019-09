STATEN ISLAND — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest in the Stapleton section of Staten Island Sunday night, according to police.

Authorities responded to a call at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Tompkins Avenue and Susan Court where they found the teen. He was taken to Staten Island University Hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Police have noted that the victim is not cooperating with them. They have no one in custody related to the shooting.