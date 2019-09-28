Subway serenade: LAPD shares video of woman singing at metro station

LOS ANGELES — A subway serenade caught on video by a Los Angeles police officer has gotten a lot of attention after the LAPD posted it on social media Thursday night.

A woman with an angelic voice gives the person recording the video an exclusive concert on a solitary subway platform at the Wilshire/Normandie Purple Line Metro station in Koreatown.

The woman is seen pulling a cart filled with items and carrying multiple bags while singing the operatic tune.

The minute-long video has gotten nearly 700 retweets and about 2,400 likes.

“4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices…sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful,” the tweet reads.

4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices…sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful. pic.twitter.com/VzlmA0c6jX — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 27, 2019

The video has gotten mixed reviews on social media, with some people saying it is a fake. Others said they have seen the woman before, that she is “very kind” and her voice is “even better in person.”

One person wanted to know more about the woman’s history.

“She’s an amazing singer,” one Metro rider told KTLA Friday. “I’ve never seen her, but it’s nice to add a little art and beauty to the train.”

“It doesn’t surprise me. Everyone comes from somewhere,” another Metro rider, Alex Van Mecl said. “I think we have to have some sort of compassion when we’re riding alongside each other.”

Multiple people told KTLA on Friday that the woman’s name is Emily and she is originally from Russia.

A retired MTA driver told KTLA that the woman used to ride his bus in Hollywood and would often go as far as Glendale or Pasadena to perform on the street. He said he watched her play violin as well.

For now, the story behind the beautiful voice continues to be a mystery.