NYPD detective accused of sexually abusing young girl

BROOKLYN — An NYPD detective is accused of sexually abusing a young girl, police said.

Juan Jimenez, 37, was taken into custody while he was at work Friday evening, authorities said.

The victim told police Jimenez grabbed a 12-year-old girl’s buttocks on multiple occasions.

He faces charges of sex abuse, forcible touching and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17, authorities said.

Jimenez is the second New York City employee to be arrested for allegedly sexually abusing minors.

Kevin Lemon, an employee of the Department of Education, was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl at a school.