Man arrested in stabbing death of Orange, NJ woman: officials

Posted 7:04 PM, September 28, 2019, by

ORANGE, N.J. — A man with a suspected relationship to an Orange, New Jersey woman found dead Thursday has been arrested, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Christopher Dudley, of West Orange, is accused of killing Katrina Perry on September 26, 2019.

Police arrested Christopher Dudley, 34, of West Orange, who now faces a murder charge in the death of Katrina Perry.

Perry, also 34, was found stabbed to death Thursday  on the 100 block of Main Street at 9:40 a.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Dudley is believed to have dated Perry at some point.

AlertMe
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.