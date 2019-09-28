Man arrested in stabbing death of Orange, NJ woman: officials

ORANGE, N.J. — A man with a suspected relationship to an Orange, New Jersey woman found dead Thursday has been arrested, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police arrested Christopher Dudley, 34, of West Orange, who now faces a murder charge in the death of Katrina Perry.

Perry, also 34, was found stabbed to death Thursday on the 100 block of Main Street at 9:40 a.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Dudley is believed to have dated Perry at some point.