Man, 2 police officers injured on Staten Island after cops hit pedestrian and strike vehicle while trying to avoid: police

WEST NEW BRIGHTON, Staten Island — A man and two police officers were transported to a local hospital after the officers hit the man and injured themselves striking a vehicle while trying to avoid him on Staten Island Friday, authorities said.

The report came in at about 9:15 p.m. and happened on Oakland Avenue and Henderson Avenue, police said. The officers hit the man has he was crossing Henderson Avenue. They then tried to swerve to avoid him and struck another vehicle.

The man was taken to Richmond University Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The two officers were also taken to the hospital with what was termed minor injuries by police. The driver of the vehicle they struck refused medical attention on the scene.