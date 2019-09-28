Man, 2 police officers injured on Staten Island after cops hit pedestrian and strike vehicle while trying to avoid: police

Posted 12:00 AM, September 28, 2019, by , Updated at 12:02AM, September 28, 2019

WEST NEW BRIGHTON, Staten Island — A man and two police officers were transported to a local hospital after the officers hit the man and injured themselves striking a vehicle while trying to avoid him on Staten Island Friday, authorities said.

The report came in at about 9:15 p.m. and happened on Oakland Avenue and Henderson Avenue, police said. The officers hit the man has he was crossing Henderson Avenue. They then tried to swerve to avoid him and struck another vehicle.

The man was taken to Richmond University Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The two officers were also taken to the hospital with what was termed minor injuries by police. The driver of the vehicle they struck refused medical attention on the scene.

 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.