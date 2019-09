COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cory Schneider stopped 32 shots in New Jersey’s 2-0 victory over Columbus.

Taylor Hall and Travis Zajac scored for the Devils. Hall scored his first goal of the preseason in the first period and assisted on Zajac’s power-play goal in third. Joonas Korpisalo made 25 saves for the Blue Jackets.

The Devils end the preseason with a win. They open their regular season next Friday with a home game against the Winnipeg Jets.