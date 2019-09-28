Employee assaulted during robbery at Bronx beauty store: police

PELHAM PARKWAY, the Bronx — Police are searching for the woman accused of attacking an employee during a robbery at a Bronx store earlier this month.

A woman entered the Bliss Beauty Salon on White Plains Road on Sept. 16 and began to browse the store, police said.

She then took a hair product and placed it in her bag before proceeding to walk out the store, cops said.

When a security alarm went off as she tried to leave, the woman fled, according to police.

The store employee followed the woman out the store and confronted her, requesting the hair product be returned, cops said.

The women then pushed the employee against a wall, slammed her to the ground and started punching her before fleeing.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she was treated for scratches, pain and swelling to her body, cops said.

