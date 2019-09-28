Department of Education employee accused of sexually abusing child at Brooklyn school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — An employee of the Department of Education is accused of sexually abusing a child, police said.

Kevin Lemon, 28, was taken into custody Friday night in Brooklyn and faces charges of criminal sex act, sex abuse, sexual misconduct, forcible touching and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, cops said.

Lemon, a substitute paraprofessional, allegedly sexually abused the young girl at P.S. 059 in Bedford-Stuyvesant, authorities said. The incident happened several times, police said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education called the allegations "deeply disturbing" and has since suspended Lemon without pay. "He will remain suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation."

Lemon is the second New York City employee to be arrested for allegedly sexually abusing minors. Juan Jimenez, an NYPD detective, allegedly groped a 12-year-old girl several times.