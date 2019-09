EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Firefighters responded to an East Harlem building as a fire that started in the kitchen of a first-floor Chinese restaurant extended into the ductwork of the building, officials said Saturday.

FDNY officials say they’re currently checking to see how far the fire has extended in the five-story building, and whether or not it’s reached all floors.

No injuries have yet been reported.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.