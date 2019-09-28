Bus crashes into building after colliding with vehicle: police

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — A bus crashed into a building after colliding with another vehicle on Long Island Saturday morning.

It happened in the vicinity of Jackson and Main streets at 10:30 a.m., police said.

The circumstances leading to the collision were not immediately known.

No life-threatening injuries were reported, police said.

The crash happened across the street from a courthouse where several teens were being arraigned for their alleged involvement in the Oceanside brawl that left a 16-year-old Long Island teen fatally stabbed.