Arrest made in 2018 death of Bronx man found slashed in apartment

WEST FARMS, the Bronx — A man was taken into custody Thursday in connection to the 2018 death of a Bronx man.

Edward Evans, 30, was arrested on a charge of murder, involving the death of Abraham Caraballo.

On Apr. 21, 2018, Caraballo, 52, was found with a laceration and head trauma inside the hallway of a Bronx apartment, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he died about two weeks later.

A 57-year-old woman was also injured with a laceration and trauma to her head. She was listed in stable condition.

The slashing occurred during a violent feud at the apartment, according to NY Daily News. The circumstances of the feud were not disclosed.

Prior to Evans’ arrest, police made an arrest September 2018. Yashonia Davis, 47, was taken into custody on charges of assault and murder.