91-year-old widower attacked while visiting his wife’s grave: police

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Authorities are searching for the man who violently attacked a 91-year-old widower with a large rock as he was visiting his wife’s gravesite, police said.

The man “took property from the victim” and then fled on foot and later a bike, the Santa Clara Police Department said, calling the attack “unprovoked and ruthless.”

The attack took place at the Mission City Memorial Park cemetery on the morning of September 14. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said they believe the attack was an isolated incident, but urged the pubic to report “any suspicious activity.”

Police released a sketch of the alleged attacker, who is described as a 35 to 50-year-old male, about 6-feet tall with a medium build, police said.

He had gray “slicked back hair,” a gray mustache and was wearing a white T-shirt and long black shorts, the department said, and was last seen riding a gray and black mountain bike.

“Anyone with information regarding this crime, including any video capturing the streets surrounding Mission City Memorial Park… is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Nick Richards at (408) 615-4814 or anonymously at (408) 615-4TIP (4847),” the department said.